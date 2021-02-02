Zarif says EU can ‘choreograph’ moves by Iran, US to reach a new nuclear deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sketched out a path on Monday to overcome the US-Iranian impasse over who goes first in returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, saying the EU foreign policy chief could “choreograph” the moves.
“There can be a mechanism to basically either synchronize it or coordinate what can be done,” Zarif told CNN in an interview.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Zarif noted the agreement created a Joint Commission coordinated by the European Union foreign policy chief, now Josep Borrell. Borrell “can ... sort of choreograph the actions that are needed to be taken by the United States and the actions that are needed to be taken by Iran,” Zarif told CNN.
The commission includes Iran and the six other parties to the deal: Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States.
Under the accord, Iran agreed to limit its nuclear program to make it harder for it to develop nuclear weapons in return for relief from US and other economic sanctions.
Former US president Donald Trump abandoned the deal in 2018 and reimposed US sanctions. US President Joe Biden has said that if Iran returns to strict compliance, Washington will too.
Read more:
Any new Iran deal must include regional partners, including the Gulf: GCC chief
Iran to Macron: Nuclear deal non-negotiable, parties to deal ‘unchangeable’
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 02 February 2021 KSA 23:30 - GMT 20:30