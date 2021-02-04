Israel attacks Syrian regime, Iran-backed militias in Quneitra: Reports

Syrian air defense forces responded late Thursday to an “Israeli aggression” in the south of the country, state news agency SANA reported.

“Our anti-air defenses responded, targeting most of the missiles,” the source added.

SANA only reported strikes in the southern region without offering details on the target. It was followed by Syrian air defenses that responded to the attack, the agency said. The sound of the air defenses could be heard in the capital Damascus.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that several explosions occurred in the countryside of Quneitra, as a result of Israeli bombing targeting a military site of the regime forces and Iranian militias, coinciding with the regime's ground-based counterattacks attempting to counter the missiles, without information about casualties until this moment.

On January 22, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitored an Israeli air strike on Syrian territory, from over Lebanese territory, targeting at least five locations where members of militias loyal to Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah were present within the regime's military units in Hama, which led to its complete destruction.

