US condemns assassination of Hezbollah critic in Lebanon

The US State Department Thursday blasted the “heinous assassination” of Lebanese anti-Hezbollah critic Lokman Slim.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the heinous assassination of prominent Shia activist Lokman Slim and call for the perpetrators to be brought to justice,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Slim was found dead, lying in a pool of blood along in his rental car in south Lebanon on Thursday.

He was an activist and publisher who ran a research center in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

His family had reported him missing late Wednesday after visiting a friend’s house in south Lebanon.

“It is extremely cowardly and completely unacceptable for anyone or any entity to resort to violence, threats, and intimidation as a means of subverting the rule of law or silencing political discourse and civic activism,” Price said.

Last Update: Thursday, 04 February 2021 KSA 20:22 - GMT 17:22