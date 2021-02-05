Top US diplomat to hold talks with European officials over Iran, China, Russia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold a virtual meeting Friday with European allies in an attempt to come up with a unified stance on common threats that include China, Iran and Russia, a senior US official said.

The meeting will involve Blinken’s counterparts from the United Kingdom, Germany and France, according to a senior State Department official.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Discussions will touch on the multiple common challenges, including the Iran nuclear deal, threats from China and Russia, the military coup in Myanmar and climate change.

“The goal of the meeting is to reach a unified stance,” the official told Al Arabiya.

Read more:

Saudi minister al-Jubeir: Biden’s speech affirms US commitment to work with allies

Biden says Yemen war must end, appoints former US diplomat in Riyadh as special envoy

Last Update: Friday, 05 February 2021 KSA 20:55 - GMT 17:55