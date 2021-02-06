Filling of Ethiopia's Renaissance Dam in July threatens Sudan's security: Minister

Sudan is of the view that any unilateral step to fill Ethiopia's Renaissance Dam in July would pose a direct threat to its national security, Sudanese Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Yasser Abbas said on Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sudan also proposes a mediation role for the United States, European Union, United Nations and African Union in talks about the dam between Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia, Abbas told Reuters in an interview.

Read more:

Sudan will decide to float currency once it has sufficient reserves: Official

Local aid worker shot dead in South Sudan, says NGO

Sudan appoints key rebel leaders to interim government

Last Update: Saturday, 06 February 2021 KSA 19:37 - GMT 16:37