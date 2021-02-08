Ending ‘Turkish occupation’ of Cyprus is a priority: Greek PM

Ending the “Turkish occupation” of Cyprus and finding a viable solution on the island is a top priority for the country’s foreign policy, said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a joint press conference with Cypriot president Nicos Anastasiades according to Greece’s national news agency.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The two-state solution proposed by Turkey and the leader of the Turkish Cypriots is unfounded and rejected by the United Nations and the European Union, Turkey should know that the resumption of dialogue on the issue will only be within the framework of the federal union solution, which is the only viable solution,” PM Mitsotakis added.

The PM added that Greece is entering the exploratory talks to demarcate the maritime borders with sincere desire and without naivety, “which is a test of Turkey’s consistency with itself.”

Cypriot president added saying: “We want Turkey to prove its desire for a constructive dialogue through actions away from unilateral measures.”

Read more:

Erdogan’s main rival in Turkey 2018 election to launch party

Turkey jails four pending trial over university head at center of protests

US President Biden maintains tough line on Turkey over Russia arms