.
.
.
.
Language

Golan Heights will stay Israeli, Netanyahu office tells US Secretary of State Blinken

Israeli soldiers look at the Syrian side of the Israel-Syria border on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli soldiers look at the Syrian side of the Israel-Syria border on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel July 7, 2018. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)
Israel relations

Golan Heights will stay Israeli, Netanyahu office tells US Secretary of State Blinken

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

The Golan Heights will remain Israeli, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Tuesday, after the US’s top diplomat suggested American support for Israeli control of the plateau was not unshakeable.

“The Golan is very important to Israel’s security” but “legal questions are something else,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN on Monday.

“As long as Assad is in power in Syria, as long as Iran is present in Syria... these pose a significant security threat to Israel... the control of the Golan in that situation I think remains of real importance to Israel’s security,” he said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In response on Tuesday, a source in Netanyahu’s office said: “Israel’s position is clear. In any future possible scenario the Golan will remain Israeli.”

A file photo shows former president Trump holds up a signed Proclamation on the Golan Heights alongside Israeli PM Netanyahu in Washington, DC on March 25, 2019. (AFP)
A file photo shows former president Trump holds up a signed Proclamation on the Golan Heights alongside Israeli PM Netanyahu in Washington, DC on March 25, 2019. (AFP)

Former US president Donald Trump signed a decree in March 2019 recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied part of the Syrian Golan, annexed in 1981 in a move never recognized by the international community.

Syria described Trump’s decision at the time as a “flagrant violation” of its sovereignty.

Israel and Syria, which are still technically at war, are separated by a de facto border at the Golan Heights, which Israel has occupied since the end of the 1967 Six-Day War.

Read more:

Egypt opens Rafah border crossing with Gaza ‘until further notice’: Sources

Syria asks UN council to uphold resolutions on Golan

Trump recognition of Golan Heights as Israeli receives global condemnation

‘Trump Heights’: Israel approves plan for new Golan settlement

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

'Mission accomplished': UAE's Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit 'Mission accomplished': UAE's Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit
Hope Probe: UAE visitors to receive ‘Martian Ink’ passport stamp upon arrival Hope Probe: UAE visitors to receive ‘Martian Ink’ passport stamp upon arrival

Top Content

Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
New Saudi civil laws to include minimum age limit on marriages: Justice Minister New Saudi civil laws to include minimum age limit on marriages: Justice Minister
Mars Hope Probe 50-50 chance on orbiting, but history already made: UAE VP Mars Hope Probe 50-50 chance on orbiting, but history already made: UAE VP
Dubai fines home party organizer $13k, partygoers $4k for breaking COVID-19 rules Dubai fines home party organizer $13k, partygoers $4k for breaking COVID-19 rules
UAE reports 3,310 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 332,603 UAE reports 3,310 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 332,603

Before you go

Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths
Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths

Explore More