.
.
.
.
Language

Iran has followed through on plan to produce uranium metal: IAEA

A handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 6, 2019, shows a lift truck carrying a cylinder at the Fordo (Forwdow) Uranium Conversion Facility in Qom, in the north of the country. (AFP)
A handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 6, 2019, shows a lift truck carrying a cylinder at the Fordo (Forwdow) Uranium Conversion Facility in Qom, in the north of the country. (AFP)

Iran has followed through on plan to produce uranium metal: IAEA

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iran has followed through on its plan to make uranium metal, the U.N. nuclear watchdog confirmed on Wednesday after Tehran alarmed Western nations with its intent to produce the material with which the core of nuclear weapons can be made.

"Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi today informed IAEA Member States about recent developments regarding Iran's R&D activities on uranium metal production as part of its stated aim to produce fuel for the Tehran Research Reactor," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.

"The Agency on 8 February verified 3.6 gram of uranium metal at Iran's Fuel Plate Fabrication Plant (FPFP) in Esfahan," it added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Iran's spy chief says Tehran could seek nuclear arms if 'cornered' by West

Tehran is only months away from producing a nuclear weapon: US Secretary Blinken

Biden: US will not lift Iran sanctions to get them back to the table

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

What was behind the UAE’s mission to Mars? What was behind the UAE’s mission to Mars?
'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit 'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit

Top Content

Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions
New Saudi civil laws to include minimum age limit on marriages: Justice Minister New Saudi civil laws to include minimum age limit on marriages: Justice Minister
Arab Coalition: Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, plane catches fire Arab Coalition: Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, plane catches fire
UAE reports highest coronavirus daily death toll since beginning of pandemic UAE reports highest coronavirus daily death toll since beginning of pandemic
'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit 'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit
Majority of US senators urge Biden to press Turkey on rights Majority of US senators urge Biden to press Turkey on rights

Before you go

Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths
Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths

Explore More