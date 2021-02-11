.
.
.
.
The United States Capitol is pictured among US flags in Washington. (File photo: Reuters)

US to continue pressure on Iran-backed Houthis for attacks in the region: Report

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

The United States will continue to put pressure on the Iran-backed Houthi militia in an effort to end the group’s “heinous” attacks in the region, a State Department spokesperson told the pan-Arab daily Asharq al-Awsat.

The Biden administration is determined to reach a deal that puts an end to the war in Yemen, the spokesperson added.
US President Joe Biden strongly supports the efforts of UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths to the conflict in the country and the suffering of the Yemeni people, according to the spokesperson.

This comes a day after the White House condemned the Houthi attack on an airport in Saudi Arabia’s Abha.

A photo of the remains of the wreckage of one of the drones that targeted Saudi Arabia's Abha airport. (Supplied)

The US also blasted the Iran-backed militia for prolonging the war in Yemen.

“We condemn the Houthi attack today at the Abha International Airport, a Saudi Arabian civilian airport. The attack coincides with Special Envoy Lenderking’s first trip to the region,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at the White House.

“The Houthis, meanwhile, continually demonstrate a desire to prolong the war by attacking Saudi Arabia, including attacks on citizens,” Psaki said.

