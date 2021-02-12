.
Hariri: No progress is made on formation of new Lebanese government

Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri speaks to the media after a session of the United Nations-backed Lebanon Tribunal handing down a judgement in the case of four men being tried in absentia for the 2005 bombing that killed former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri and 21 other people, in Leidschendam, Netherlands. (Reuters)
Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri. (Reuters)
Lebanon crisis

Reuters, Beirut

Lebanon’s prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said on Friday that no progress had been made in talks to form a new government, after months of political wrangling.

Hariri dined this week with French President Emmanuel Macron, whose efforts have so far failed to rally Lebanese leaders to come together to tackle their country’s unprecedented financial crisis.

“There is no progress in forming the government,” Hariri told reporters after his first meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun in weeks.

Lebanon finance minister awaiting central bank answers ahead of audit request

Hariri looks to France’s Macron for help in forming new govt, repairing Arab ties

Murders of three women spark anger in Lebanon as domestic violence doubles

