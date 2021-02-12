.
.
.
.
Language

Tornado injures 16 in Turkish town

People walk among the debris after a small tornado has struck Cesme, a town on Turkey's Aegean coast, leaving a path of destruction and injuring sixteen people, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP)
People walk among the debris after a small tornado has struck Cesme, a town on Turkey's Aegean coast, leaving a path of destruction and injuring sixteen people, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP)

Tornado injures 16 in Turkish town

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Ankara

Published: Updated:

A small tornado struck a town on Turkey’s Aegean coast, leaving a path of destruction and injuring 16 people, officials and reports said Friday.

The tornado touched down late on Thursday in the resort town of Cesme, some 90 kilometers (56 miles) west of the city of Izmir. It uprooted trees, blew off roof tiles, swept up cars and knocked down a crane. At least four boats capsized.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The worst hit area was a construction site for summer villas where the crane was toppled and a container housing the construction workers overturned. Sixteen workers were hurt, including one who was hospitalized with a broken leg, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

“Cesme, a paradise on earth, experienced hell last night,” Anadolu quoted the town’s mayor, Ekrem Oran, as saying.

Powerful winds and and hail also caused damage in the nearby town of Urla, destroying hundreds of commercial greenhouses.

Read more:

Turkey arrests Iranian diplomat over killing of dissident in Istanbul: Daily Sabah

Clashes in northern Iraq kill three Turkish soldiers

Watch: Rare sand tornado strikes al-Jawf desert in Saudi Arabia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

Top Content

All the COVID-causing virus in the world would fit in a coke can: Mathematician All the COVID-causing virus in the world would fit in a coke can: Mathematician
More than 1,600 people in Abu Dhabi face prosecution for breaking COVID-19 party rule More than 1,600 people in Abu Dhabi face prosecution for breaking COVID-19 party rule
Saudi Arabia charges 48 govt officials, employees with corruption  Saudi Arabia charges 48 govt officials, employees with corruption 
Iran nuclear deal, easing sanctions did not curb Iran-backed militancy: Report Iran nuclear deal, easing sanctions did not curb Iran-backed militancy: Report
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle
Bitcoin surges to all-time high after BNY Mellon launches new Digital Assets division Bitcoin surges to all-time high after BNY Mellon launches new Digital Assets division

Before you go

Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths
Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths

Explore More