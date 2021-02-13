.
.
.
.
Language

12.4 mln people food insecure in war-torn Syria, says WFP

A file photo shows aid packages from the United Nations and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) being delivered to locals in eastern Ghouta. (Amer Almohibany/AFP)
A file photo shows aid packages from the United Nations and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) being delivered to locals in eastern Ghouta. (Amer Almohibany/AFP)
Syria crisis

12.4 mln people food insecure in war-torn Syria, says WFP

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

A record 12.4 million people in war-torn Syria are struggling to find enough food to eat, the UN food agency has said, in an increase it described Saturday as “alarming.”

The figure means “60 percent of the Syrian population are now food insecure,” the World Food Program said, based on results of a nationwide assessment in late 2020.

It marks a sharp increase from 9.3 million people who were food insecure in May last year.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“More Syrians are slipping deeper into hunger, poverty and food insecurity than ever before,” WFP spokeswoman Jessica Lawson told AFP.

“It is alarming that a basic meal is now beyond the reach of the majority of families.”

Syria’s almost ten-year-old war has ravaged the economy and sent inflation soaring across the country.

In early 2021, food prices nationwide were 33 times higher than the five-year pre-war average, WFP says.

In this April 13, 2020 photo, Tariq al-Obeid, displaced from the eastern countryside of Idlib, Syria, shows a lesson for his children on a mobile phone in Kelly, a town in northern Idlib. (AP)
In this April 13, 2020 photo, Tariq al-Obeid, displaced from the eastern countryside of Idlib, Syria, shows a lesson for his children on a mobile phone in Kelly, a town in northern Idlib. (AP)

Read more:

Over half of Syria’s children deprived of education, says UNICEF

Syrians forced to adapt as country’s economy worsens

Syria floats new 5,000 Lira bank note amid rising inflation

Nearly five million children born into Syria war: UNICEF

A dire financial crisis in neighboring Lebanon that has slowed dollar inflows and lockdowns to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic have further increased economic woes.

“The economic situation in Syria is putting immense pressure on families who have nothing left after years of conflict and many depend entirely on humanitarian assistance to survive,” Lawson said.

The Syrian conflict has killed more than 387,000 people and displaced millions more from their homes since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

Top Content

More than 1,600 people in Abu Dhabi face prosecution for breaking COVID-19 party rule More than 1,600 people in Abu Dhabi face prosecution for breaking COVID-19 party rule
France, Germany, UK call on Iran to stop all activities that violate nuclear deal France, Germany, UK call on Iran to stop all activities that violate nuclear deal
All the COVID-causing virus in the world would fit in a coke can: Mathematician All the COVID-causing virus in the world would fit in a coke can: Mathematician
Iran nuclear deal, easing sanctions did not curb Iran-backed militancy: Report Iran nuclear deal, easing sanctions did not curb Iran-backed militancy: Report
Dubai ramps up healthcare capacity to deal with rising COVID-19 cases  Dubai ramps up healthcare capacity to deal with rising COVID-19 cases 
Britney Spears case against father draws controversy amid popular documentary  Britney Spears case against father draws controversy amid popular documentary 

Before you go

Ten hurt in tanker explosion at customs post on Iran-Afghanistan border
Ten hurt in tanker explosion at customs post on Iran-Afghanistan border

Explore More