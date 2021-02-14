Iraq in advanced talks to build oil storage in China, says oil minister

Iraq is in advanced talks with state-run Chinese companies to discuss building crude oil storage facilities in China as part a plan to boost oil sales to Asia, Iraq’s oil minister told Reuters.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Iraq is also discussing plans proposed by Pakistan for building crude oil storage facilities,” Iraq’s Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar told Reuters by telephone.

Iraq’s oil ministry has further plans to build storage facilities in some other states to “serve Iraq’s interests in marketing its oil”, Abdul Jabbar said.

Read more:

Syria Kurds hand Baghdad 100 alleged ISIS fighters: Iraq security source

Iran carries out ground forces drill close to Iraq border

Turkey says 13 of its citizens killed by militants in Northern Iraq