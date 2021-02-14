.
.
.
.
Language

Iraq in advanced talks to build oil storage in China, says oil minister

A general view of Abadan oil refinery in southwest Iran, is pictured from Iraqi side of Shatt al-Arab in Al-Faw south of Basra, Iraq September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani
A general view of Abadan oil refinery in southwest Iran, is pictured from Iraqi side of Shatt al-Arab in Al-Faw south of Basra, Iraq September 21, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)

Iraq in advanced talks to build oil storage in China, says oil minister

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iraq is in advanced talks with state-run Chinese companies to discuss building crude oil storage facilities in China as part a plan to boost oil sales to Asia, Iraq’s oil minister told Reuters.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Iraq is also discussing plans proposed by Pakistan for building crude oil storage facilities,” Iraq’s Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar told Reuters by telephone.

Iraq’s oil ministry has further plans to build storage facilities in some other states to “serve Iraq’s interests in marketing its oil”, Abdul Jabbar said.

Read more:

Syria Kurds hand Baghdad 100 alleged ISIS fighters: Iraq security source

Iran carries out ground forces drill close to Iraq border

Turkey says 13 of its citizens killed by militants in Northern Iraq

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Is coughing a crime? Court in Denmark hears appeal against COVID-linked conviction Is coughing a crime? Court in Denmark hears appeal against COVID-linked conviction
Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services

Top Content

Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services
Our historic movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun: Trump Our historic movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun: Trump
UAE reports highest number of new COVID-19 deaths, total death toll passes 1,000 UAE reports highest number of new COVID-19 deaths, total death toll passes 1,000
Trains halted, more than 100 injured as Japan cleans up after strong earthquake Trains halted, more than 100 injured as Japan cleans up after strong earthquake
New Zealand confirms a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 New Zealand confirms a fresh outbreak of COVID-19
US Senate acquits Donald Trump in second impeachment trial US Senate acquits Donald Trump in second impeachment trial

Before you go

First Lebanese citizens receive Covid-19 vaccines
First Lebanese citizens receive Covid-19 vaccines

Explore More