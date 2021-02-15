Iran will further scale back its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal if other parties to the pact fail to fulfill their obligations, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

“We have no option but to respect the law. It does not mean ending all inspections by the UN nuclear watchdog,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said, referring to an Iranian law that obliges the government to harden its nuclear stance.

On Feb. 21, the law obliges the government to end the sweeping inspection powers given to the UN nuclear watchdog by the 2015 deal and limiting inspections to declared nuclear sites only.

