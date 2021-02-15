.
.
.
.
Iran will further scale back its nuclear commitments if obligations not revived

This Jan. 15, 2011 file photo shows the heavy water nuclear facility near Arak, 150 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. (AP)
Iran nuclear deal

Reuters, Dubai

Iran will further scale back its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal if other parties to the pact fail to fulfill their obligations, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

“We have no option but to respect the law. It does not mean ending all inspections by the UN nuclear watchdog,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said, referring to an Iranian law that obliges the government to harden its nuclear stance.

On Feb. 21, the law obliges the government to end the sweeping inspection powers given to the UN nuclear watchdog by the 2015 deal and limiting inspections to declared nuclear sites only.

