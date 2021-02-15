.
.
.
.
Language

Iranian arrested in Turkey not consulate employee, says Tehran

A screengrab from a video shows Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh. (AFP)
A screengrab from a video shows Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh. (AFP)

Iranian arrested in Turkey not consulate employee, says Tehran

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Iran said Monday a citizen had been arrested in Turkey, but denied Turkish media claims he was a consulate employee, amid reports he is linked to the murder of an Iranian dissident.

According to Turkey’s Anadolu state news agency, the Iranian is suspected of providing forged travel documents to allow the alleged leader of the 2019 killing in Istanbul to return to Iran.

“No consulate employee has been arrested,” foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters.

“What has happened is the arrest of an Iranian national upon entry,” he added, noting that Iran was in contact with Turkey regarding the matter. He gave no further details.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Turkey’s Andalou agency, which did not name the Iranian but said his initials were “M.R.N.” alleges he is linked to the November 14, 2019 shooting in Istanbul of Masoud Molavi.

Turkey’s pro-government daily Sabah last week claimed the arrested man was 43-year-old Mohammad Reza Naserzadeh, and the alleged man who used the forged travel documents to escape Turkey, Ali Esfanjani.

Molavi was said to have helped run the “Black Box” channel on the Telegram messaging service, publishing corruption allegations against Iranian officials.

Neighbors Iran and Turkey enjoy robust trade and diplomatic ties despite a series of regional disputes, including in Syria.

Read more:

Iran assassination in Istanbul latest regime murder abroad, say experts

Turkish officials say Iranian diplomats instigated killing of dissident in Istanbul

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA
Is coughing a crime? Court in Denmark hears appeal against COVID-linked conviction Is coughing a crime? Court in Denmark hears appeal against COVID-linked conviction

Top Content

Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services
UAE’s Mars Mission ‘Hope’ probe sends first photo of planet’s surface UAE’s Mars Mission ‘Hope’ probe sends first photo of planet’s surface
Cutting the fat: More than 30,000 gastric sleeve surgeries in Saudi Arabia in 2020 Cutting the fat: More than 30,000 gastric sleeve surgeries in Saudi Arabia in 2020
United Arab Emirates swears in country’s first ambassador to Israel United Arab Emirates swears in country’s first ambassador to Israel
Ancient 5,000-year-old mass production brewery uncovered in Egypt Ancient 5,000-year-old mass production brewery uncovered in Egypt
Coronavirus puzzling decline in India sparks a shopping spree Coronavirus puzzling decline in India sparks a shopping spree

Before you go

New Zealand PM Ardern says first vaccines have arrived
New Zealand PM Ardern says first vaccines have arrived

Explore More