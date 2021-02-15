.
Mortars land near Erbil airport, Iraqi Kurdish security sources say

Smoke rises over the Erbil, after reports of mortar shells landing near Erbil airport, Iraq February 15, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters

At least three mortar shells landed near Erbil International Airport in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq without causing any casualties, Kurdish Peshmerga sources said on Monday.

A Reuters reporter heard several blasts and saw a fire blazing for a few minutes in the vicinity of the airport. One security official said the total number of mortars fired was five.

It was not immediately clear if a US military base housing US troops near the airport was the target of the attack.

Security officials said the Erbil airport was shut down and flights were halted for safety issues.

One of the shell fell near a residential area and three people were wounded, Kurdish security officials said.

Video footage aired on local televisions showed damaged vehicles and shattered glass covering an area where one mortar shell fell.

No group claimed immediate responsibility for the attack.

