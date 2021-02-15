.
Turkey summons US ambassador over statement on Iraq killings: Ministry

American And Turkish Flag Pair stock photo
American And Turkish flags. (File photo)

Reuters, Ankara

Published: Updated:

Turkey’s foreign ministry summoned the US Ambassador to Ankara on Monday to convey “in the strongest terms” Turkey’s reaction to a US statement on the killing of 13 kidnapped Turks by Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, the ministry said.

Turkey said on Sunday militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) executed the captives during a military operation against the group. The US said that it condemned the killings if it was confirmed that responsibility lay with the PKK.

