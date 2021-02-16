Investigation into attack on Iraq’s Erbil underway: Iraqi PM

An investigation into the deadly attack on Iraq’s Erbil region is underway with the regional government, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said on Tuesday.

A civilian contractor was killed and six others, including a US service member, were injured on Monday night when multiple rockets hit Erbil and its surrounding area at 9:30 p.m. local time.

“The terrorist act that targeted the Kurdistan region aims to create chaos,” Iraqi News Agency cited the prime minister as saying.

The Iraqi government is determined to ensure that the situation in the region is conflict-free and that Iraq will not turn into a conflict zone, he said.

At least three rockets landed near the Erbil International Airport, according to Reuters. Several loud explosions were reportedly heard at the scene and a fire broke out near the airport.

Monday’s attack was claimed by the Saraya Awliya al-Dam group, who said that they were targeting the “American occupation” in Iraq.

Iraqi officials say the group is linked to Iran. Several groups with ties to the Iranian regime have claimed a series of rocket and roadside bomb attacks against coalition forces, contractors working for the coalition and US installations - including the embassy in Baghdad - in recent months.

Iran denies any links to the attack.

