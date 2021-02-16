.
UK’s Raab says attack on coalition forces in Iraq was ‘outrageous and unacceptable’

A worker cleans shattered glass on February 16, 2021 outside a damaged shop following a rocket attack the previous night in Arbil, the capital of the northern Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region. (Safin Hamed/AFP)
Iraqi militias

Reuters

British foreign minister Dominic Raab on Tuesday said attacks on US-led forces in northern Iraq were “outrageous and unacceptable.”

“Last night’s attack on @coalition forces and civilians in Erbil were outrageous & unacceptable,” Raab said on Twitter.

“Iraqis won’t forgive militias putting Iraq’s stability at risk.”

On Monday, a rocket attack on US-led forces in northern Iraq killed a civilian contractor and injured a US service member, the US coalition in Iraq said, in the deadliest such attack in almost a year.

