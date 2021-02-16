British foreign minister Dominic Raab on Tuesday said attacks on US-led forces in northern Iraq were “outrageous and unacceptable.”

“Last night’s attack on @coalition forces and civilians in Erbil were outrageous & unacceptable,” Raab said on Twitter.

“Iraqis won’t forgive militias putting Iraq’s stability at risk.”

Last night’s attack on @Coalition forces and civilians in Erbil were outrageous & unacceptable. Iraqis won’t forgive militias putting Iraq’s stability at risk. My thoughts are with those injured. UK stands fully behind @MAKadhimi & @masrour_barzani to hold perpetrators to account — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) February 16, 2021

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Monday, a rocket attack on US-led forces in northern Iraq killed a civilian contractor and injured a US service member, the US coalition in Iraq said, in the deadliest such attack in almost a year.

Read more:

Iran denies links to group behind attack on Iraq’s Erbil

Investigation into attack on Iraq’s Erbil underway: Iraqi PM