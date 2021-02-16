.
Rocket attack on Kurdish northern Iraq kills civilian, injures 6 people: US coalition

Broken glass is seen at the Bright Castle Motors building after reports of mortar shells landing near Erbil airport, in Erbil, Iraq February 15, 2021. (Reuters)

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A rocket attack at a US-led military base in Kurdish northern Iraq killed a civilian contractor and injured six other people including a US service member, the US coalition in Iraq said on Monday.

"Initial reports that Indirect Fire landed on Coalition Forces in Erbil tonight. There was 1 civilian contractor killed, 5 civilian contractors injured and 1 US service member injured," Spokesman Colonel Wayne Marotto said.

The Kurdish regional government said in a statement multiple rockets hit Erbil and its surroundings at 9:30 p.m. local time on Monday and several people were injured, but provided no further details.

Kurdish security sources told Reuters at least three rockets landed near Erbil International Airport in the autonomous region late at night. Reuters reporters heard several loud explosions and saw a fire break out near the airport.

A group calling itself Saraya Awliya al-Dam claimed responsibility for the attack on the US-led base, saying it targeted the "American occupation" in Iraq. It provided no evidence for its claim.

US troops occupy a military base adjacent to the civilian airport.

It was the most deadly attack to hit US-led forces for almost a year in Iraq, where tensions have escalated between US forces, their Iraqi and Kurdish allies on one side and Iran-aligned militias on the other.

- With Reuters

