Smoke rises over the Erbil, after reports of mortar shells landing near Erbil airport, Iraq February 15, 2021. (Reuters)
US ‘outraged’ by attacks on Iraq’s Kurdistan region: Blinken 

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

The United States is “outraged” by the attacks that left one dead and injured several members of the US Coalition on the Kurdistan region in northern Iraq, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said early on Tuesday.

Multiple rockets hit Erbil and its surroundings at 9:30 p.m. local time, according to Reuters.

A civilian contractor was killed and six others, including a US service member, were injured, the US coalition said.

“We are outraged by today’s rocket attack in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region. Initial reports indicate that the attacks killed one civilian contractor and injured several members of the Coalition, including one American service member and several American contractors,” Blinken said in a statement.

Broken glass is seen at the Bright Castle Motors building after reports of mortar shells landing near Erbil airport, in Erbil, Iraq. (Reuters)
Broken glass is seen at the Bright Castle Motors building after reports of mortar shells landing near Erbil airport, in Erbil, Iraq. (Reuters)

“We express our condolences to the loved ones of the civilian contractor killed in this attack, and to the innocent Iraqi people and their families who are suffering these ruthless acts of violence. I have reached out to Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss the incident and to pledge our support for all efforts to investigate and hold accountable those responsible,” he added.

At least three rockets landed near the Erbil International Airport, according to Reuters. Several loud explosions were reportedly heard at the scene and a fire broke out near the airport.

Attacks on Erbil airport are rare, and the rockets were the first to strike the area in five months.

The Saraya Awliya al-Dam claimed responsibility for the attack, which they said was targeted the “American occupation” in Iraq. It provided no evidence for its claim.

US troops occupy a military base adjacent to the civilian airport.

(With Reuters)

