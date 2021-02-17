.
.
.
.
Language

Lebanese boy scout Facebook group likes woman’s Valentine’s photo, issues apology

A Hezbollah flag flutters in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, Lebanon July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A Hezbollah flag flutters in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, Lebanon July 28, 2020. (Reuters)

Lebanese boy scout Facebook group likes woman’s Valentine’s photo, issues apology

Followed Unfollow

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A screenshot of a Lebanese boy scout Facebook group liking a photo of a woman posing in a red dress next to Valentine’s Day flowers has been circulating on social media, prompting the group to issue an apology for their “mistake.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Screenshots of the photo of the woman in the red dress were shared that showed that “Imam Khomeini Regiment Ayta ash Shab” Facebook group had liked it.

The group, which is based in a village in southern Lebanon, shared the following explanation for the incident:

“Clarification, It is important for the management the page of Imam Khomeini regiment of Ayta ash Shab to clarify that the mistake that took place by liking one of the (inappropriate) pages was done by mistake by one of the sons of the managers of the page, as he was playing with the phone and entered the group’s page, which required clarification and correction, however, no pictures or pages are ever liked other than the group’s associated pages.”

Read more:

Nasrallah plays innocent, denies Hezbollah’s role in Lokman Slim’s assassination

‘If you attack our cities, we will attack yours,’ Hezbollah’s Nasrallah tells Israel

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi
Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA

Top Content

Iraqis play an essential role in stopping Iran’s interference: Raghad Saddam Hussein Iraqis play an essential role in stopping Iran’s interference: Raghad Saddam Hussein
UAE vaccinates 40 percent of population, 48 percent of elderly residents UAE vaccinates 40 percent of population, 48 percent of elderly residents
China will face ‘repercussions’ of human rights abuses, says Biden  China will face ‘repercussions’ of human rights abuses, says Biden 
Business leaders react to Saudi move to cease working with companies with no local HQ Business leaders react to Saudi move to cease working with companies with no local HQ
Arab Coalition destroys another Houthi explosive drone targeting Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition destroys another Houthi explosive drone targeting Khamis Mushait
Pentagon will offer US President Biden several options to respond to Iraq attack Pentagon will offer US President Biden several options to respond to Iraq attack

Before you go

New Zealand PM Ardern says first vaccines have arrived
New Zealand PM Ardern says first vaccines have arrived

Explore More