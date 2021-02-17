Lebanese boy scout Facebook group likes woman’s Valentine’s photo, issues apology

A screenshot of a Lebanese boy scout Facebook group liking a photo of a woman posing in a red dress next to Valentine’s Day flowers has been circulating on social media, prompting the group to issue an apology for their “mistake.”

Screenshots of the photo of the woman in the red dress were shared that showed that “Imam Khomeini Regiment Ayta ash Shab” Facebook group had liked it.

The group, which is based in a village in southern Lebanon, shared the following explanation for the incident:

“Clarification, It is important for the management the page of Imam Khomeini regiment of Ayta ash Shab to clarify that the mistake that took place by liking one of the (inappropriate) pages was done by mistake by one of the sons of the managers of the page, as he was playing with the phone and entered the group’s page, which required clarification and correction, however, no pictures or pages are ever liked other than the group’s associated pages.”

