Head of IAEA to visit Tehran ahead of inspection deadline

The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters. (File photo: Reuters)
Iran nuclear deal

Head of IAEA to visit Tehran ahead of inspection deadline

AFP, Vienna 

Published: Updated:

The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog will travel to Tehran on Saturday, Iran’s ambassador to the organisation said, days before a looming deadline for the suspension of some inspections.

Kazem Gharibabadi tweeted Wednesday that International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi will “travel to Tehran on Saturday for technical discussions with the Atomic Energy Organization on how to continue cooperation in the light of new arrangements”.

-Developing

