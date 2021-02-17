Head of IAEA to visit Tehran ahead of inspection deadline
The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog will travel to Tehran on Saturday, Iran’s ambassador to the organisation said, days before a looming deadline for the suspension of some inspections.
Kazem Gharibabadi tweeted Wednesday that International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi will “travel to Tehran on Saturday for technical discussions with the Atomic Energy Organization on how to continue cooperation in the light of new arrangements”.
-Developing