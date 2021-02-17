.
Iran wants ‘action not words’ from nuclear deal parties: Khamenei

A handout picture provided by the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on September 1, 2020 shows him speaking with education ministry officials during a video conference in Tehran. (AFP)
Reuters, Dubai 

Iran wants to see “action not words” from parties to the country’s 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, as US President Joe Biden’s administration hopes to revive the accord.

“We have heard many nice words and promises which in practice have been broken and opposite actions have been taken. Words and promises are no good. This time (we want) only action from the other side and we will also act,” Khamenei said in a televised speech.

Biden has said Washington will return to the nuclear pact abandoned by his predecessor Donald Trump in 2018 if Tehran first resumes full compliance. But with mutual mistrust running deep, Tehran says Washington must act first.

Under the deal, sanctions were lifted in return for Iran agreeing curbs to its nuclear program. Since Trump ditched the deal and reimposed sanctions, Tehran has gradually breached the deal’s terms.

Tehran says its nuclear steps are reversible if Washington lifts the sanctions.

