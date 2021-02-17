Magnitude 5.6 quake hits southwest Iran, no fatalities reported yet

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck southwest Iran near the town of Sisakht on Wednesday evening and at least 10 people were injured, state television said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“People in Sisakht and the town of Yasuj left their homes in panic. Water and electricity have been cut off in Sisakht,” a local official in the province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad told the TV. “Rescue teams and ambulances have been dispatched to the area...So far 10 people have been injured.”

The state news agency IRNA said the quake, felt in several cities and towns in the region, struck at a depth of 10 kilometer (6 miles) at 10:05 p.m. local time (1835 GMT).

“There are still no reports of fatalities,” IRNA said.

Iran is crisscrossed by major geological fault lines and has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.

Read more:

Trains halted, more than 100 injured as Japan cleans up after strong earthquake

Strong 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits off coast of Japan’s Fukushima

7.7-magnitude earthquake generates small South Pacific tsunami