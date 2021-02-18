.
.
.
.
Language

Iran is playing with fire on nuclear deal, warns Germany foreign minister Maas

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks during a news conference following a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki, in Berlin, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool
File photo of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaking during a news conferen in Berlin, Germany. (Reuters)

Iran is playing with fire on nuclear deal, warns Germany foreign minister Maas

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Berlin

Published: Updated:

Iran’s latest moves jeopardize a return of the United States to the nuclear deal, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned on Thursday.

“The more pressure is applied, the more difficult it gets to find a political solution,” Maas said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Talks “are being significantly complicated at the moment because Iran obviously does not seek de-escalation but escalation -- and this is playing with fire.”

Iran said on Monday it will block snap inspections by the UN nuclear watchdog from next week if other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal do not uphold their obligations, a challenge to US President Joe Biden’s hope of reviving the accord.

Read more:

Iran tells UN nuclear watchdog it will scale back cooperation as of next week

‘Path to diplomacy is open right now,’ top US diplomat tells Iran

Iran wants ‘action not words’ from nuclear deal parties: Khamenei

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Israel says it’s developing new ballistic missile shield with US amid Iran tensions Israel says it’s developing new ballistic missile shield with US amid Iran tensions
Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance

Top Content

Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance
Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk begins to see snowfall as Kingdom expects weekend thunderstorms Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk begins to see snowfall as Kingdom expects weekend thunderstorms
Snow in the Middle East: Jerusalem’s holy sites appear under a layer of white Snow in the Middle East: Jerusalem’s holy sites appear under a layer of white
Watch: Trump Plaza Hotel demolished in Atlantic City’s Jersey Shore area Watch: Trump Plaza Hotel demolished in Atlantic City’s Jersey Shore area
Egypt autopsy offers new clues 3,600 years after murder of a pharaoh Egypt autopsy offers new clues 3,600 years after murder of a pharaoh
Pentagon doubles down on support for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks Pentagon doubles down on support for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks

Before you go

Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles
Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles

Explore More