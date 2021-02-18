.
State Department Ned Price speaks to reporters in Washington, Feb. 17, 2021. (AFP)
Iraqi militias

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Washington said Wednesday that it would respond to those behind the rocket attack in Iraq’s Erbil earlier in the week, killing a civilian contractor and injuring several others.

“It’s fair to say that there will be consequences for any group responsible for this attack,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price told reporters during a briefing.

According to the US-led coalition, a barrage of 14 rockets was fired at the US base. Three hit the base, killing one civilian contractor and nine others were injured, the coalition said.

The civilian contractor was not a US citizen.

On Tuesday, a Pentagon official told Al Arabiya that they would provide US President Joe Biden and his administration several options to respond to the rocket attack.

Unnamed Defense Department officials have hinted that Iran-backed groups were responsible for the attacks, but US officials have so far refrained from attributing blame to any specific group.

Asked about Iran and the US efforts to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Price called on Tehran to continue coordinating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Price said Secretary of State Antony Blinken would participate in a virtual meeting on Thursday with the British, French and German foreign ministers. Discussions will touch on Iran and the nuclear deal, he said.

