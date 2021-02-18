Russia to resume flights to Egypt’s Red Sea airports after 5-year suspension: Report

Russia will resume flights to Egypt’s Red Sea airports near resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada on March 28 after a five-year suspension, state newspaper Al-Ahram reported on Thursday.

Russian authorities approved the resumption of tourism flights to Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada after a delegation of security inspectors from the Russian Ministry of Transport inspected the airport, Al-Ahram said citing the head of Egypt’s Civil Aviation Authority.

There was no immediate confirmation from Russia’s officials or state media.

Russia halted civilian air traffic to Egypt in October 2015 after militants detonated a bomb on a Russian Metrojet flight departing the tourist resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, leading to the plane crashing in Sinai and killing all 224 people on board.

Russian flag carrier Aeroflot restarted flights to Egypt’s capital Cairo in April 2018.

The flight suspension hit Egypt’s tourism industry, a key source of hard currency. It also reduced holiday options for Russian tourists who were drawn to Egypt’s all-inclusive accommodation, Russian-speaking staff and relatively affordable prices.

