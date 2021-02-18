.
Snow in the Middle East: Jerusalem’s holy sites appear under a layer of white

People play by the Dome of the Rock on the compound during a snowy morning in Jerusalem's Old City, February 18, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters, Jerusalem

Jerusalem woke up to the rare experience of seeing its holy sites covered in snow on Thursday, with the Dome of the Rock and the Western Wall under a layer of white after an overnight snowstorm.

Before dawn children were up hurling snowballs at each other outside the Old City gates, as the faithful trudged to sites holy to Judaism, Islam and Christianity.

The snowstorm began on Wednesday evening, leading the authorities to shut down public transportation and block the main road to Jerusalem.

A Jewish man prays in Jerusalem's Old city on a snowy morning in the city, February 18, 2021. (Reuters)
But as it eased overnight the municipality said it would resume services, and people even drove to see the spectacle.

“We came in from Tel Aviv to play in the snow,” said Ben Miller. “It’s a rare occasion that we get snow in Jerusalem. The last time, I think, was 2013.”

