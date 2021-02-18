.
After long wait, Netanyahu says he received call from US President Biden

Israel’s Netanyahu holds phone call with Biden. (Photo via @netanyahu/Twitter)
Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, Netanyahu’s office said in a statement, the first public call since Biden took office.

“The conversation was very friendly and warm and lasted about an hour. The two leaders noted their longstanding personal ties and said they would work together to further strengthen the strong relations between Israel and the United States,” the statement said.

Netanyahu acknowledged on Monday his differences with US President Joe Biden, specifically over Iran and Palestine, but stressed the two enjoyed a “very strong” working relationship.

There has been speculation that the Democratic president could be signaling displeasure over the close ties Netanyahu forged with former President Donald Trump, who called Netanyahu two days after his inauguration in 2017.

