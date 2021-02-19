US President Joe Biden said Friday that, in cooperation with European allies, Washington needed to address Iran’s “destabilizing activities” in the Middle East.

Biden’s remarks came during a virtual speech at the Munich Security Conference, where his German and French counterparts spoke as well.

Doubling down on State Department officials' comments a day earlier about Washington’s readiness to sit down with Iran for discussions on the now-defunct nuclear treaty, Biden said his administration was prepared to reengage in negotiations with Tehran.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed in 2015 by the Obama administration did not include or mention Iran’s proxies, some of which are designated terrorist organizations or its ballistic missile program.

On Friday, Biden said new negotiations “must address Iran’s destabilizing activities across the Middle East.”

Going forward on the Iran file, Biden said the US would work with European allies “and other partners.” He did not elaborate.

Earlier in his speech, Biden reaffirmed his commitment to NATO and the need for unified transatlantic cooperation. “An attack on one is an attack on all. That is our unshakeable vow.”

