US will continue to dissuade countries from selling arms to Iran

This handout photo provided on January 15, 2021, shows a missile ready to be launched during a military drill in an unknown location in central Iran. (AFP)
Iran nuclear deal

US will continue to dissuade countries from selling arms to Iran

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

The United States will continue to persuade countries not to provide arms to Iran after it decided to reverse the Trump administration’s stance that UN sanctions against Iran snapped back due to its violation of the 2015 nuclear treaty.

“Reversing the snapback position adopted by the previous administration ... strengthens our position to engage the UN Security Council on Iran,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

Price said that regardless of the recent decisions, “we will continue to use our authorities to persuade countries not to provide arms to Iran.”

- Developing

