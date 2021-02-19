Jordan says troops kill two drug smugglers on border with Syria
Jordanian troops clashed with drug smugglers on the border with Syria on Friday, killing two people and seizing a shipment of hashish and amphetamines, the military said.
The military said it thwarted two attempts to “infiltrate a group of people and smuggle quantities of drugs” into Jordan.
The statement said “rules of engagement were applied, which resulted in the killing of two people and the arrest of a third.”
It said the others fled back into Syria following the incident.
The amphetamines were labeled captagon, the street name for a drug whose chemical base is fenethylline.
Jordan is a close Western ally and the kingdom hosts more than 650,000 Syrian refugees.