.
.
.
.
Language

US eases restrictions on Iranian diplomat's movements in New York imposed by Trump

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif walks down an aisle at the 69th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 24, 2014. (File photo: Reuters)
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif walks down an aisle at the 69th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 24, 2014. (File photo: Reuters)

US eases restrictions on Iranian diplomat's movements in New York imposed by Trump

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

The United States said Thursday it was easing draconian restrictions imposed by Donald Trump's administration on movements of Iranian diplomats accredited at the United Nations, headquartered in New York City, as part of a bid to reduce tensions.

"The idea here is to take steps to remove unnecessary obstacles to multilateral diplomacy by amending the restrictions on domestic travel. Those had been extremely restrictive," a State Department official told reporters.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

As part of his maximum pressure campaign on Iran, Trump in 2019 barred Iranian diplomats from all but a few blocks around the United Nations and their mission, with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif saying he was even prohibited during a UN visit from visiting a colleague in a New York hospital.

The State Department said that Iranian diplomats would still be subject to restrictions on diplomats applied to nations with poor relations with the United States, such as North Korea, who need authorization to go beyond a 25-mile (40-kilometer) radius from Midtown Manhattan.

President Joe Biden's administration also said Thursday it was ready to meet with Iranian officials under EU auspices to jumpstart diplomacy and reversed Trump’s widely derided contention that the United States snapped back UN sanctions against Iran.

Read more:

Biden withdraws Trump ‘snapback’ claim on UN sanctions against Iran

US willing to accept EU invitation for nuclear talks with Iran: State Department

US, UK, France, Germany 'unite' against Iran developing a nuclear weapon

Iran responds to E3, US nuclear deal warning: Remove cause if you fear effect

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Biden eases pressure on Iran as US announces readiness for nuclear talks Biden eases pressure on Iran as US announces readiness for nuclear talks
US committed to helping Saudi Arabia defend borders, defense sec. tells Crown Prince US committed to helping Saudi Arabia defend borders, defense sec. tells Crown Prince

Top Content

Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance
Snow in the Middle East: Jerusalem’s holy sites appear under a layer of white Snow in the Middle East: Jerusalem’s holy sites appear under a layer of white
Russia to resume flights to Egypt’s Red Sea airports after 5-year suspension: Report Russia to resume flights to Egypt’s Red Sea airports after 5-year suspension: Report
Iran responds to E3, US nuclear deal warning: Remove cause if you fear effect Iran responds to E3, US nuclear deal warning: Remove cause if you fear effect
NASA: Rover lands on Mars to look for evidence of whether life once existed there NASA: Rover lands on Mars to look for evidence of whether life once existed there
Turkey's Erdogan sues opposition rival in row over Iraq deaths Turkey's Erdogan sues opposition rival in row over Iraq deaths

Before you go

Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles
Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles

Explore More