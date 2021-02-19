.
US willing to accept EU invitation for nuclear talks with Iran: State Department

State Department Ned Price speaks to reporters in Washington, Feb. 17, 2021. (AFP)
State Department Ned Price speaks to reporters in Washington, Feb. 17, 2021. (AFP)
US willing to accept EU invitation for nuclear talks with Iran: State Department

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

The United States is willing to accept an invitation from the European Union for talks with Iran over its nuclear program, a State Department spokesman said Thursday.

"The United States would accept an invitation from the European Union High Representative to attend a meeting of the P5+1 and Iran to discuss a diplomatic way forward on Iran’s nuclear program," Ned Price said in a statement.

Enrique Mora the EU’s Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs tweeted hours earlier that he was ready to make the move.

“The #JCPOA at a critical moment. Intense talks with all participants and the US. I am ready to invite them to an informal meeting to discuss the way forward,” Mora said on his Twitter account.

