US willing to accept EU invitation for nuclear talks with Iran: State Department

The United States is willing to accept an invitation from the European Union for talks with Iran over its nuclear program, a State Department spokesman said Thursday.

"The United States would accept an invitation from the European Union High Representative to attend a meeting of the P5+1 and Iran to discuss a diplomatic way forward on Iran’s nuclear program," Ned Price said in a statement.

Enrique Mora the EU’s Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs tweeted hours earlier that he was ready to make the move.

“The #JCPOA at a critical moment. Intense talks with all participants and the US. I am ready to invite them to an informal meeting to discuss the way forward,” Mora said on his Twitter account.