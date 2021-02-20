.
.
.
.
Language

Algeria frees imprisoned journalist, pro-democracy activists

Algerian journalist Khaled Drareni is greeted by supporters upon his arrival to his home in his capital Algiers, following his release from the Kolea prison, on February 19, 2021. (AFP)
Algerian journalist Khaled Drareni is greeted by supporters upon his arrival to his home in his capital Algiers, following his release from the Kolea prison, on February 19, 2021. (AFP)

Algeria frees imprisoned journalist, pro-democracy activists

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Algerian authorities freed an imprisoned journalist and more than 30 other pro-democracy activists Friday, in a conciliatory gesture ahead of the second anniversary of their Hirak protest movement.

Chanting “Free and Democratic Algeria,” dozens of people gathered at the prison where journalist and activist Khaled Drareni had been held in Kolea, west of the capital Algiers. Standing behind a police cordon, they cheered his release.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I thank all those who have shown solidarity with us in Algeria and abroad, because of our combat as free and independent journalists and the fight of all imprisoned journalists and all prisoners of opinion. We will all be free when all the prisoners are free," Drareni said after his release.

Drareni was imprisoned for “inciting an unarmed gathering” and “endangering national unity,” charges linked to his coverage of the protest movement. His arrest drew criticism outside Algeria as a threat to press freedom.

Drareni founded the Casbah Tribune news site and worked for French TV channel TV5 Monde, among others, as well as for the international media watchdog Reporters Without Borders.

“I’m brought to tears, Khaled has just been freed!” said Mahrez Rabia, a friend and radio journalist.

The Hirak movement helped push out Algeria’s long-serving former president in 2019 and inspire new efforts to fight corruption.

But protesters demand deeper change to Algeria’s secretive power structure, and new demonstrations were expected Monday to mark two years since the birth of their movement.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced this week he was pardoning 33 activists, reshuffling the government and dissolving parliament to hold early elections, partly in response to protesters’ demands.

The justice minister said on Ennahar television that Drareni was released as part of outreach by the president on the anniversary. The Justice Ministry said the activists were all being pardoned for “their activities on social networks or public gatherings.”

Tebboune said that up to 56 or 57 activists would be released overall.

Read more:

Three Algerian activists on hunger strike hospitalized in prison protest

Algeria hands activist Yacine Mebarki 10 years jail for ‘inciting atheism’: NGO

Algerian court sentences journalist to three years in jail

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

White House has no plan to take additional steps on Iran before conversation: Psaki White House has no plan to take additional steps on Iran before conversation: Psaki
US-Iran standoff shows difficulty of salvaging nuclear deal US-Iran standoff shows difficulty of salvaging nuclear deal

Top Content

UAE COVID-19 deaths reach new high, records 3,140 new cases UAE COVID-19 deaths reach new high, records 3,140 new cases
Iran hanged an already-dead woman, says lawyer Iran hanged an already-dead woman, says lawyer
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 85 pct effective after first dose: Study Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 85 pct effective after first dose: Study
US CDC reports most common side effects of Pfizer, Moderna coronavirus vaccine US CDC reports most common side effects of Pfizer, Moderna coronavirus vaccine
Iran reacts to US talks offer: Lift sanctions before we reverse nuclear actions Iran reacts to US talks offer: Lift sanctions before we reverse nuclear actions
ISIS claims responsibility in killing of 4 Tunisia soldiers, beheading: US monitor ISIS claims responsibility in killing of 4 Tunisia soldiers, beheading: US monitor

Before you go

Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles
Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles

Explore More