.
.
.
.
Language

Ending IAEA’s snap inspections in Iran not a violation of nuclear deal: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during a press conference in the capital Tehran, on August 5, 2019. (AFP)
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during a press conference in the capital Tehran. (File photo: AFP)

Ending IAEA’s snap inspections in Iran not a violation of nuclear deal: Zarif

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Iran’s decision to end snap inspections by UN inspectors on Feb. 23 would not mean abandoning its 2015 nuclear deal, but the United States must still lift sanctions on Tehran to rescue the pact, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday.

In an interview with Iranian state TV, Zarif also criticized US President Joe Biden’s administration, saying “for all practical purposes they are pursuing the same policy” of “maximum pressure” as his predecessor Donald Trump.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“All our steps (to breach the deal) are reversible...The United States must return to the deal and lift all sanctions ... The United States is addicted to sanctions but they should know that Iran will not yield to pressure.”

-Developing

Read more:

Iran considering EU-hosted nuclear deal talks with US: Minister

UN nuclear chief arrives in Iran ahead of Tehran’s inspection suspension deadline

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden
Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’ Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’

Top Content

Russia detects first case of H5N8 bird flu transmission to humans Russia detects first case of H5N8 bird flu transmission to humans
Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’ Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’
Rockets strike military base in Iraq housing US forces: Iraqi military Rockets strike military base in Iraq housing US forces: Iraqi military
US: Three dead, two hospitalized in gun store shooting in New Orleans, says sheriff US: Three dead, two hospitalized in gun store shooting in New Orleans, says sheriff
Australian PM gets COVID-19 vaccine in “massive step” toward normal Australian PM gets COVID-19 vaccine in “massive step” toward normal
Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden

Before you go

Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles
Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles

Explore More