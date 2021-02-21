.
.
.
.
Erdogan tells Rouhani he sees window of opportunity for Iran, US on sanctions

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks as he attends a satellite technologies event through live videolink in Istanbul, Turkey January 8, 2021. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks as he attends a satellite technologies event through live videolink in Istanbul, Turkey January 8, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Sunday he saw a window of opportunity for Iran and the US on sanctions after recent statements, adding he wanted US sanctions on Tehran to be lifted, the Turkish presidency said.

Tehran said on Sunday the US must first lift sanctions on Iran if it wants to talk about salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal, reiterating it will not make the first move to restore the pact with major powers.

Washington said last week it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to the accord, aimed at preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, while lifting most international sanctions.

“President Erdogan, who stated that he wished the new US administration would abandon unilateral sanctions on Iran and lift restrictions on the prosperity of Iranian people, said the statements on the issue in recent days had led to a new window of opportunity,” the presidency said in a statement.

“Erdogan said it was the most reasonable course of action for all parties to meet at the point of making the Comprehensive Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action operational again, and that it is important to keep the door for dialog open despite all difficulties.”

Ankara, sanctioned by Washington last year for its purchase of Russian defense systems, has repeatedly called for a lifting of US sanctions on Iran and a return to the JCPOA.

Iran began gradually breaching the terms of the agreement in 2019, a year after former US President Donald Trump abandoned it and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

Washington and Tehran have been at odds over who should take the first step to revive the agreement. Iran insists the United States must first rescind US sanctions, while Washington says Tehran must first return to compliance.

