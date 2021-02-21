.
.
.
.
Language

Iran held ‘fruitful discussions’ with IAEA chief: Official

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi during his visit to Iran. (Twitter)
International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi during his visit to Iran. (Twitter)
Iran nuclear deal

Iran held ‘fruitful discussions’ with IAEA chief: Official

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Tehran

Published: Updated:

Iran held “fruitful discussions” with the visiting International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi on Sunday, Tehran’s ambassador to the UN body said.

“Iran and the IAEA held fruitful discussions based on mutual respect, the result of which will be released this evening,” Kazem Gharibabadi, who attended the meeting, wrote on Twitter.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

-Developing

Read more:

Ending IAEA’s snap inspections in Iran not a violation of nuclear deal: Zarif

Iran considering EU-hosted nuclear deal talks with US: Minister

UN nuclear chief arrives in Iran ahead of Tehran’s inspection suspension deadline

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden
Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’ Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’

Top Content

Russia detects first case of H5N8 bird flu transmission to humans Russia detects first case of H5N8 bird flu transmission to humans
Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity  Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity 
Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’ Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’
Rockets strike military base in Iraq housing US forces: Iraqi military Rockets strike military base in Iraq housing US forces: Iraqi military
Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden
Australian PM gets COVID-19 vaccine in “massive step” toward normal Australian PM gets COVID-19 vaccine in “massive step” toward normal

Before you go

Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles
Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles

Explore More