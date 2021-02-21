Iran held “fruitful discussions” with the visiting International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi on Sunday, Tehran’s ambassador to the UN body said.

“Iran and the IAEA held fruitful discussions based on mutual respect, the result of which will be released this evening,” Kazem Gharibabadi, who attended the meeting, wrote on Twitter.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iran and the IAEA held fruitful discussions based on mutual respect, the result of which will be released this evening. pic.twitter.com/phLZcnR4ue — Gharibabadi (@Gharibabadi) February 21, 2021

-Developing

Read more:

Ending IAEA’s snap inspections in Iran not a violation of nuclear deal: Zarif

Iran considering EU-hosted nuclear deal talks with US: Minister

UN nuclear chief arrives in Iran ahead of Tehran’s inspection suspension deadline