US-Iran communication over detained US citizens has been via Swiss embassy: website

Iran and Switzerland two flags together realations textile cloth fabric texture - Stock image
Iran and Switzerland two flags together realations textile cloth fabric texture. (Stock image)

Reuters

Any communication between Tehran and Washington about US citizens detained in Iran has been conducted via the Swiss embassy which handles US interests rather than through any direct contact, an Iranian news website reported on Sunday.

The report followed remarks on Sunday by White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who said the United States had begun to communicate with Iran over Tehran’s detention of US citizens.

“Iran’s government has not discussed American prisoners with Washington. All messages have been exchanged through the Swiss embassy in Tehran,” an unnamed source told the website, which is affiliated to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Switzerland represents US interests in Iran because Washington and Tehran have no diplomatic ties.

