Iran’s foreign ministry said Monday a visit by the UN nuclear watchdog chief resulted in a “significant achievement,” a day before a law limiting inspections comes into force.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi’s meetings “resulted in a very significant diplomatic achievement and a very significant technical achievement”, foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters.

Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) who is in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials, met with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/EXnENxIuH7 — Iran Foreign Ministry 🇮🇷 (@IRIMFA_EN) February 21, 2021

