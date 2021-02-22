.
.
.
.
Language

Iran says UN watchdog visit led to ‘significant achievement’ 

Iran' Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (L) meets with the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi (R), in Tehran on February 21, 2021. Iran said it had held fruitful discussions with the UN nuclear watchdog chief, ahead of a deadline when it is set to restrict the agency's inspections unless the United States lifts painful sanctions.
Iran' Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (L) meets with IAEA chief, Rafael Grossi (R), in Tehran. (AFP)
Iran nuclear deal

Iran says UN watchdog visit led to ‘significant achievement’ 

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Tehran

Published: Updated:

Iran’s foreign ministry said Monday a visit by the UN nuclear watchdog chief resulted in a “significant achievement,” a day before a law limiting inspections comes into force.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi’s meetings “resulted in a very significant diplomatic achievement and a very significant technical achievement”, foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

-Developing

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity  Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity 
Remote working leads to surge in Middle East cyber-attacks by COVID-19 conmen: expert Remote working leads to surge in Middle East cyber-attacks by COVID-19 conmen: expert

Top Content

Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity  Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity 
Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab
Houthi offensive in Yemen’s Marib is battle against US, its allies: Official Houthi offensive in Yemen’s Marib is battle against US, its allies: Official
The signs highlighting the short-term struggles Dubai’s tourism industry faces The signs highlighting the short-term struggles Dubai’s tourism industry faces
Vaccine giant says its been instructed to prioritize India Vaccine giant says its been instructed to prioritize India
UAE weapons show draws major deals and traders amid pandemic UAE weapons show draws major deals and traders amid pandemic

Before you go

Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people
Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people

Explore More