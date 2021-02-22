The White House said Monday that the United States would not bow down to Iran’s conditions for dialogue on a new nuclear treaty.

US President Joe Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, said that the US had clarified before and it was unyielding in its stance the sanctions would not be lifted before dialogue with Tehran.

“We will discuss with Congress future steps on Iran,” Psaki told reporters.

But Psaki was quick to play down Monday’s comments by Iran’s supreme leader that it was capable of enriching uranium to 60 percent.

As for the European Union’s offer to host US-Iran talks, Psaki said the EU was still waiting for a response.