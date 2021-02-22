.
Iran’s Khamenei says ‘no one can stop Tehran’ from getting a nuclear weapon

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wears a mask during a virtual speech, in Tehran, Feb. 17, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday that Tehran may enrich uranium up to 60 percent purity if the country needed it, state TV reported, adding that Tehran will never yield to the US pressure over the country’s nuclear work.

“Iran’s uranium enrichment level will not be limited to 20 percent. We will increase it to whatever level the country needs ... We may increase it to 60 percent,” state quoted Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as saying.

He said Tehran had never sought a nuclear weapon but if it wanted to, “no one could stop Tehran from acquiring it.”

