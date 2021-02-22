.
.
.
.
Language

Oil spill off Israel reaches southern shores of Lebanon

Tar is seen on the beach in the aftermath of an oil spill that drenched much of the Mediterranean, in Tyre nature reserve, Lebanon February 22, 2021. (Reuters/Aziz Taher)
Tar is seen on the beach in the aftermath of an oil spill that drenched much of the Mediterranean, in Tyre nature reserve, Lebanon February 22, 2021. (Reuters/Aziz Taher)

Oil spill off Israel reaches southern shores of Lebanon

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab said on Monday he was following up on an oil spill that may have originated from a ship passing near the Israeli coast and has now reached the southern shores of Lebanon.

Israeli officials said on Sunday they were trying to find the ship responsible for the spill that drenched much of its Mediterranean shoreline with tar, an environmental blow that will take months or years to clean up.

Lebanon’s Diab has tasked the defense minister, environment minister and the National Council for Scientific Research with the follow-up, a statement from his office said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The sticky black deposits that showed up on Israeli beaches were visible on Monday on beaches in a nature reserve in Tyre, south Lebanon.

The United Nations interim forces in Lebanon will be informed to draw up an official report, the statement said.

Israel is looking as a possible source at a February 11 oil spill from a ship passing about 50 km (30 miles) offshore.

Read more: Israel shuts Mediterranean beaches after oil devastates coast

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity  Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity 
Remote working leads to surge in Middle East cyber-attacks by COVID-19 conmen: expert Remote working leads to surge in Middle East cyber-attacks by COVID-19 conmen: expert

Top Content

Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab
Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity  Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity 
The signs highlighting the short-term struggles Dubai’s tourism industry faces The signs highlighting the short-term struggles Dubai’s tourism industry faces
Vaccine giant says its been instructed to prioritize India Vaccine giant says its been instructed to prioritize India
UAE weapons show draws major deals and traders amid pandemic UAE weapons show draws major deals and traders amid pandemic
Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait tell of their six-week hunger strike over unpaid wages Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait tell of their six-week hunger strike over unpaid wages

Before you go

Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people
Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people

Explore More