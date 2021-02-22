.
.
.
.
Language

US seeks to ‘lengthen,’ ‘strengthen’ nuclear deal with Iran: Blinken 

Breaking News USE THIS

US seeks to ‘lengthen,’ ‘strengthen’ nuclear deal with Iran: Blinken 

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Geneva 

Published: Updated:

The United States will seek to strengthen and extend the agreement between world powers and Iran aimed at curbing its nuclear program, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

Blinken, addressing the UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, said: “Working with allies and partners, we will also seek to lengthen and strengthen the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and address other areas of concern, including Iran’s destabilizing regional behavior and ballistic missile development and proliferation.”

“And Iran must comply with its safeguards agreements with the IAEA and its international obligations,” he said, referring to the UN nuclear watchdog whose chief held talks in Iran at the weekend.

-Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity  Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity 
Remote working leads to surge in Middle East cyber-attacks by COVID-19 conmen: expert Remote working leads to surge in Middle East cyber-attacks by COVID-19 conmen: expert

Top Content

Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab
Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity  Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity 
The signs highlighting the short-term struggles Dubai’s tourism industry faces The signs highlighting the short-term struggles Dubai’s tourism industry faces
Vaccine giant says its been instructed to prioritize India Vaccine giant says its been instructed to prioritize India
UAE weapons show draws major deals and traders amid pandemic UAE weapons show draws major deals and traders amid pandemic
Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait tell of their six-week hunger strike over unpaid wages Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait tell of their six-week hunger strike over unpaid wages

Before you go

Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people
Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people

Explore More