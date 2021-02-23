.
.
.
.
Language

Egypt shipwreck death toll climbs to nine: Officials

In this Aug. 8, 2019 photo, cement barriers reinforce the sea wall near the citadel in Alexandria, Egypt. (AP)
In this Aug. 8, 2019 photo, cement barriers reinforce the sea wall near the citadel in Alexandria, Egypt. (AP)

Egypt shipwreck death toll climbs to nine: Officials

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Cairo

Published: Updated:

Rescue workers were still searching Tuesday for at least five people who went missing in a shipwreck in a lake near Egypt’s Mediterranean city of Alexandria. So far, nine people, including three children, were known to be dead, ambulance officials said.

The boat was carrying at least 19 people and capsized late Monday in the Lake of Mariut, while returning from an entertaining voyage, they said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Rescue workers retrieved at least nine bodies, including children aged one, one-and-a-half and four years old, and were searching for others, the ambulance officials said.

At least five people were rescued and were taken to hospitals, said the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief journalist.

Any survivors still in the lake, located west of located is located west of the city of Alexandria, could go into shock as temperatures fell Tuesday in the already cold waters.

Relatives spent the night on the shoreline, hoping their loved ones could be rescued or their bodies retrieved. Calls for volunteer divers to help searching were circulated on social media.

Citing relatives, local media reported that the victims, all from the same family, were returning from a voyage to an island in the lake. The victims arrived on the island in two groups, and they were all packed on the boat in their return, the privately-owned Al-Masry Al-Youm daily reported.

Alexandria’s governor, Mohammed el-Sharif, said in comments late Monday the boat was small and overcrowded, suggesting a possible cause of capsizing.

Most boats on the lake work without licenses, he said.

Read more:

Egypt announces start of oil and gas bid round for 24 blocks

Egypt’s sovereign fund looks at franchisers as it markets Wataniya petrol stations

Egypt’s Sisi offers support to Libya’s new PM Dbeibeh in achieving stability

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission
Saudi festival organizer MDLBEAST launches record label featuring Afrojack Saudi festival organizer MDLBEAST launches record label featuring Afrojack

Top Content

Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab
UAE, Qatar officials meet in Kuwait to follow up on AlUla Declaration UAE, Qatar officials meet in Kuwait to follow up on AlUla Declaration
Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission
Rockets target US Embassy in Iraq, no casualties reported: Security sources Rockets target US Embassy in Iraq, no casualties reported: Security sources
Superficial company nameplate HQs in Saudi Arabia will not fly: Saudi minister Superficial company nameplate HQs in Saudi Arabia will not fly: Saudi minister
Saudi Arabia’s former oil minister Ahmed Zaki Yamani dies at 90 Saudi Arabia’s former oil minister Ahmed Zaki Yamani dies at 90

Before you go

Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people
Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people

Explore More