.
.
.
.
Language

Iran to stop implementing Additional Protocol that allows UN to do snap-inspections

2005-08-07T230000Z_441571093_RP6DRMTMLLAA_RTRMADP_3_NUCLEAR-IRAN-WORK
An inspector from the International Atomic Energy Organisation (IAEA) installs a surveillance camera in the Uranium Conversion Facility in Isfahan. (File photo: Reuters)
Iran nuclear deal

Iran to stop implementing Additional Protocol that allows UN to do snap-inspections

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iran said on Monday it will end at 2030 GMT the implementation of the Additional Protocol that allows the UN nuclear watchdog to carry out snap-inspections at sites not declared to the agency, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“As of midnight tonight (2030 GMT), we will not have... commitments beyond safeguards. Necessary orders have been issued to the nuclear facilities,” Tasnim quoted Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s envoy at the International Atomic Energy Agency as saying.

Read more:

Germany urges Iran to comply with nuclear pact, expects ‘compliance, transparency’

Iranian lawmakers criticize Tehran’s deal with IAEA on snap nuclear inspections

US seeks to ‘lengthen,’ ‘strengthen’ nuclear deal with Iran: Blinken

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission
Saudi festival organizer MDLBEAST launches record label featuring Afrojack Saudi festival organizer MDLBEAST launches record label featuring Afrojack

Top Content

Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab
UAE, Qatar officials meet in Kuwait to follow up on AlUla Declaration UAE, Qatar officials meet in Kuwait to follow up on AlUla Declaration
Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission
Rockets target US Embassy in Iraq, no casualties reported: Security sources Rockets target US Embassy in Iraq, no casualties reported: Security sources
Oman suspends entry of travelers from several countries amid COVID-19 spike Oman suspends entry of travelers from several countries amid COVID-19 spike
‘Israeli enemy ship’ responsible for oil leak in Eastern Mediterranean: Lebanon’s PM ‘Israeli enemy ship’ responsible for oil leak in Eastern Mediterranean: Lebanon’s PM

Before you go

Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people
Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people

Explore More