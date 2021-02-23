Israel will not tolerate Iranian presence in Syria: PM Netanyahu

Israel will not tolerate an Iranian military position in Syria aimed at endangering the country, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

“We will not compromise on the development of high-precision missiles in Syria and Lebanon,” Netanyahu added.

Netanyahu commented on Iran’s threats to Israel saying that in the event of any attack, Israel’s response will be decisive by tens of times.

Western intelligence sources say Israel’s stepped-up strikes on Syria as part of the anti-Iran policy that has undermined in the last two years Iran’s extensive military power without triggering a major increase in hostilities.

Israeli defense officials have said in recent months that Israel would step up its campaign against Iran in Syria where, with the help of its proxy militias, Tehran has expanded its presence.

- With Reuters

