.
.
.
.
Israel will not tolerate Iranian presence in Syria: PM Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the arrival of a DHL plane carrying a first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel December 9, 2020. (Abir Sultan via Reuters)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (File photo: Reuters)

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Israel will not tolerate an Iranian military position in Syria aimed at endangering the country, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

“We will not compromise on the development of high-precision missiles in Syria and Lebanon,” Netanyahu added.

Netanyahu commented on Iran’s threats to Israel saying that in the event of any attack, Israel’s response will be decisive by tens of times.

Western intelligence sources say Israel’s stepped-up strikes on Syria as part of the anti-Iran policy that has undermined in the last two years Iran’s extensive military power without triggering a major increase in hostilities.

Israeli defense officials have said in recent months that Israel would step up its campaign against Iran in Syria where, with the help of its proxy militias, Tehran has expanded its presence.

- With Reuters

