Iran arrested French tourist nine months ago

Iran has detained a French tourist for nine months and his lawyers have been denied access to him, one of the lawyers, Saeid Dehghan, told Reuters on Wednesday.

“His name is Benjamin and he is being held at the Vakilabad prison in the city of Mashahd. He was detained nine months ago and he faces contradictory and baseless charges,” Dehghan said.

Iran’s judiciary was not available to comment.

The arrest, if confirmed, would come at a sensitive time, when the US and European parties to Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal are trying to restore the pact that was abandoned by former US President Donald Trump in 2018.

