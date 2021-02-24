.
.
.
.
Language

Iran says it is up to US to move first on saving nuclear deal

US Secretary of State John Kerry (L) and Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a bilateral meeting in Vienna, Austria, May 17, 2016. (Reuters)
Former US Secretary of State John Kerry (L) and Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a bilateral meeting in Vienna, Austria, May 17, 2016. (Reuters)
Iran nuclear deal

Iran says it is up to US to move first on saving nuclear deal

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Vienna

Published: Updated:

It is up to the United States to make the first move in saving the Iran nuclear deal, Iran’s ambassador in Geneva told the UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament on Wednesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The onus is on the offending party to return, restart and compensate for the damages as well as to reassure that they would not renege again,” Ambassador Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh said.

“There is a path forward with a logical sequence as (Iranian Foreign) Minister (Mohammad Javad) Zarif recently outlined.”

Read more:

IAEA chief describes black box-type deal with Iran to monitor its nuclear activities

Iran's rulers close ranks, raise pressure on US to lift sanctions

Iran produced 18 kgs of 20 pct enriched uranium in violation of nuclear deal: IAEA

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Iran’s explanations on shooting down Ukrainian plane ‘don’t add up’: UN investigator Iran’s explanations on shooting down Ukrainian plane ‘don’t add up’: UN investigator
State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets

Top Content

Air travel quarantines are getting longer, lonelier amid spread of COVID-19 variants Air travel quarantines are getting longer, lonelier amid spread of COVID-19 variants
State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets
More than 6,500 foreign laborers died in Qatar since it won World Cup bid More than 6,500 foreign laborers died in Qatar since it won World Cup bid
Tesla shares wipe out year-to-date gains, sink below S&P 500 index entry price Tesla shares wipe out year-to-date gains, sink below S&P 500 index entry price
Tigray crisis ‘out of control,’ EU envoy sounds warning after visiting Ethiopia Tigray crisis ‘out of control,’ EU envoy sounds warning after visiting Ethiopia
Iran produced 18 kgs of 20 pct enriched uranium in violation of nuclear deal: IAEA Iran produced 18 kgs of 20 pct enriched uranium in violation of nuclear deal: IAEA

Before you go

Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people
Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people

Explore More